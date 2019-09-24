LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A gas leak has forced evacuations in Longboat Key.

The leak is at Broadway and Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated, and the road in both directions on Gulf of Mexico Drive will be closed for an extended period of time, according to Longboat Key Fire Rescue.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gas leak. There have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

