TAMPA, Fla. —

Good news for those still driving, gas prices are down to the lowest they have been in almost four years.

According to AAA, the average across the state of Florida is $2.08, here in the bay area prices are just under $2.00.

AAA says the historic low because the coronavirus is keeping people off the roads and flights cancelled resulting in a surplus of gas.

Crude oil is at an 18-year low. Gas prices are expected to keep falling as the travel restrictions are still in place. Prices are expected to keep dropping as long as Florida's ports stay open.

“Fuel prices have suffered a historic collapse during the past month,”said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA. “Weeks ago, oil plummeted when Saudi Arabia announced plans to flood the market with oil. That downward momentum has only continued, as Americans are asked to stay home, thus eroding fuel demand expectations. If wholesale gasoline prices do not recover soon, Florida drivers could eventually pay $1.50 per gallon or less; a threshold that has not been reached since December 2003.”

Gas is still the most expensive in Gainesville at $2.24.

