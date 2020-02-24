TAMPA, Fla — Florida gas prices jumped last week an average 10 cents a gallon.
AAA says florida drivers went from paying an average price of $2.33 per gallon last Monday, to $2.42/g Wednesday. That was the highest daily average in two weeks, but prices at the pump remain well below the highest price so far this year, $2.56 per gallon.
AAA says Pinellas has the lowest gas in our area the average is between $2.31 and $2.37.
Here's how the other counties breakdown:
- Citrus: $2.40 to $2.42
- Hillsborough:$2.38 to $2.40
- Manatee: $2.40 to $2.42
- Pasco: $2.38 to $2.40
- Polk: $2.40 to $2.42
- Hernando: $2.38 to $2.40
- Sarasota: $2.40 to $2.42
Regional Prices:
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.54), Miami ($2.45), Gainesville ($2.45)
- Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.33), Orlando ($2.37), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.37), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.38)
National Prices:
- Most expensive states - Hawaii ($3.58), California ($3.49), Washington ($3.09)
- Least expensive states - Mississippi ($2.13), Texas ($2.16), Louisiana ($2.16)
- Florida has the 26th lowest state average in the U.S.
