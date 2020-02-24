TAMPA, Fla — Florida gas prices jumped last week an average 10 cents a gallon.

AAA says florida drivers went from paying an average price of $2.33 per gallon last Monday, to $2.42/g Wednesday. That was the highest daily average in two weeks, but prices at the pump remain well below the highest price so far this year, $2.56 per gallon.

AAA says Pinellas has the lowest gas in our area the average is between $2.31 and $2.37.

Here's how the other counties breakdown:

Citrus: $2.40 to $2.42

Hillsborough:$2.38 to $2.40

Manatee: $2.40 to $2.42

Pasco: $2.38 to $2.40

Polk: $2.40 to $2.42

Hernando: $2.38 to $2.40

Sarasota: $2.40 to $2.42

Regional Prices:

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.54), Miami ($2.45), Gainesville ($2.45)

National Prices:

