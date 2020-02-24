TAMPA, Fla — Florida gas prices jumped last week an average 10 cents a gallon. 

AAA says florida drivers went from paying an average price of $2.33 per gallon last Monday, to $2.42/g Wednesday.  That was the highest daily average in two weeks, but prices at the pump remain well below the highest price so far this year, $2.56 per gallon.

AAA says Pinellas has the lowest gas in our area the average is between $2.31 and $2.37.

Here's how the other counties breakdown:

  • Citrus: $2.40 to $2.42
  • Hillsborough:$2.38 to $2.40
  • Manatee: $2.40 to $2.42
  • Pasco: $2.38 to $2.40
  • Polk: $2.40 to $2.42
  • Hernando: $2.38 to $2.40
  • Sarasota: $2.40 to $2.42

 Regional Prices:

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.54), Miami ($2.45), Gainesville ($2.45)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.33), Orlando ($2.37), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.37), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.38)

National Prices: 

