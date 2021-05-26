Small plane lands on belly at Venice Municipal Airport

VENICE, Fla. — A small plane landed on its belly late Wednesday morning in Sarasota County.
The four-seater Cessna touched down around 11:45 a.m. without its retractable landing gear fully extended at Venice Municipal Airport.
Police and firefighters responded and say neither the pilot nor single passenger aboard were hurt.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted. But, no information about the cause of the gear-up landing has yet been released.
