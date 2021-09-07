Gene Siller was shot and killed by a suspect who'd driven a white truck onto the Pinetree Country Club's 10th green.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Funeral information was released Saturday for Gene Siller, the Pinetree Country Club golf pro and director who was shot and killed as he went out to inspect why a man had driven a white truck onto the 10th hole green last weekend.

Siller, 46, is survived by two sons and his wife. According to a page posted by McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming, two visitations will take place tomorrow, Sunday July 11, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will then be held on Monday, July 12, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m.

"The loves of his life were his wife and his boys. Gene loved the three of them more than anything in this world and anybody who knew him would tell you the same," the funeral page notes. "His love for his family, and the love between Gene and Ashley, was palpable. You never saw a prouder man than when you saw Gene looking at his two boys. Gene loved being a father and was the leader of his family, always so present and patient."

The page also says Siller "held leadership positions at several of the most esteemed golf clubs around Metro Atlanta" and had an "endless pursuit to be the best version of himself and an incredible work ethic, which he used to encourage and mentor aspiring golfers."

A GoFundMe to raise money for Siller's family has so far raised nearly $700,000.

The bodies of two other men were found in the back of the truck that was driven on to the golf course. Police have said Siller was not targeted, but shot because he was witnessing a crime taking place.

A suspect, Bryan Rhoden, was arrested this week and faces charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.