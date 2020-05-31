George Floyd's GoFundMe campaign raises more than $4 million

The fund will help cover funeral costs, care for George Floyd's children and assist his family as they seek justice.

MINNEAPOLIS — A GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family of George Floyd, the man killed in police custody Monday in Minneapolis, Minn, has raised millions in only a few days.

As of Saturday night, the fundraiser raised nearly $4.4 million, significantly surpassing its $1.5 million goal. It has received donations from more than 174,000 people.

The GoFundMe page, which was started by Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd, says it was established "to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George."

"A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund," the page said.

The fund is being run by Adner Marcelin at the law firm Ben Crump Law, PLLC. The family has asked anyone who wishes to send cards, letters of encouragement and/or contributions in the form of a money order or check, to do so by mail at:



The Estate of George Floyd

c/o Ben Crump Law, PLLC

122 S. Calhoun Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Attn: Adner Marcelin

Philonise Floyd wrote on the campaign page, "On May 25, 2020, my life shattered as I learned of the tragic passing of my dear brother, George."

He added: "My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media."

The video shows George Floyd, who is black,on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can't breathe.

Bystanders can be heard begging the officer to take his knee off Floyd's neck. The video ends with paramedics lifting a limp Floyd onto a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance.

For four days, there have been violent riots and protests that spread from Minneapolis to nearby St. Paul, while other demonstrations flared across the U.S over his death.