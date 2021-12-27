Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday just ahead of the holidays

Manson is also a big Braves fan, so she was in for a treat when the team won their first World Series title in over 20 years.

ATLANTA — One Atlanta woman has more than just the holiday season to celebrate this year.

Gervis Ball Manson is bringing in her 100th year with a bang. She became a member of the centenarian club on Dec. 21, according to the nursing home where she lives, A.G. Rhodes Atlanta.

Manson was born in Rhine, Georgia and moved to Atlanta when she was a child, the nursing home said.

A lifetime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the 100-year-old woman had two sons with her husband Edgar.

The nursing home said she loved to travel and was an "avid bowler," winning a number of trophies during her tenure.

Manson is also a big Braves fan, so she was in for a treat when the team won their first World Series title in over 20 years.