First, she was one of the youngest Chick-fil-A owners in company history, now this Atlanta native has opened the restaurant's first ever downtown Los Angeles location.

Ashley Lamothe, now an L.A. resident, got her first job with Chick-fil-A when she was 15, and used her earnings to buy her first car. She continued working for the company while attending Spelman College.

At age 26, Derby moved to L.A. to become the franchise owner of its University of Southern California restaurant, making her one of Chick-fil-A’s youngest franchise owners in company history.

Her new, 6,500 square-foot restaurant is on South Figueroa Street and will occupy two-stories. It held its grand opening on Thursday.

