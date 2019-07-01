ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drones were on many holiday wish lists, and if you got one you’re probably excited.

The little devices are powerful and can capture some incredible photos and videos, but there is also a lot you need to know before you take your drone out for a spin, especially in the Tampa Bay area.

One of the biggest things to watch out for is airport zones. Drone flying caused a huge delay at London's Gatwick Airport recently when the entire airport was brought to a standstill on Dec. 19 for 36 hours.

More than 1,000 flights and 140,000 passengers were affected.

As Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps said, "Drones and aircraft don’t mix.”

There are four airports in the Tampa area alone that impact drone flying. Nipps says the airport works with drone users to make sure everyone is on the same page.

On TIA’s “Unmanned aircraft systems” site, you can input an address and check to see if that location is impacted by one of three restrictions: a no-fly zone, a zone where you can only fly 100 feet off the ground, or a zone that requires a permit.

Airports are not the only thing drone pilots need to be thinking about. Drones can't be flown over groups of people, ever. That tends to be an issue at fairgrounds and big events, like the upcoming Gasparilla parades.

And before you even head out, you should make sure your drone is registered. Any drone weighing more than 0.55 pounds needs to be registered, even if you are flying it in your backyard.

