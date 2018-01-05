If you still haven't found that perfect summer internship - or you're looking to take a month long break from work - have we got the job for you. Days Inn is accepting applicants, from April 30 through May 20, for this summer’s hottest job as a “Sun-tern,” who will travel across the nation documenting everything summer in the U.S. has to offer. Oh, and they'll also pay you $10,000 to do it.

The Sun-tern’s main job to document their adventures and photos at select Days Inn hotels and on Days Inn’s website and social channels. The job description says they are looking for a “bright, creative, aspiring photographer,” who's willing to work six days a week - you get Sundays off.

To apply, head to daysinn.com/suntern submit your best outdoor photograph, along with 100 words on why they’re the best person for the job. Once the internship is complete, you'll receive your 10K stipend and a Wyndham Rewards Diamond Status for five years.

Good luck!

Watch Daily Blast Live every weekday on Facebook and Youtube at 2PM EST

This is just the latest dream job we've come across lately. Last month, we told you about how you can get paid to ride a Harley across the country (and keep the bike when you're done).

We also filled you in on how you can get a signing bonus of up to $25K if you want to work on a railroad!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© Daily Blast Live