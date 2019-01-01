On this first day of the new year, many of you will be making that commitment to get healthy and fit.

Those New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep. It doesn't matter if you're just starting your journey, or if you need a reboot.

A personal trainer in Hillsborough County says he has the keys to keeping you healthy.

Rashah Davis is a certified personal trainer who owns Inspired Mobile Fitness. He offers one-on-one sessions, nutrition counseling and group sessions like a Saturday morning boot camp.

For nine years, he's been helping people get healthy and he says there are four simple steps to success.

1. Focus on the purpose. Ask yourself why you're doing this.

"It's about living life," Davis said. "Health, you know as long as you have your health you have everything!"

2. Create goals, and not just any type of goals, SMART goals.

"A lot of us are familiar with the acronym smart goals and that means Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-based," Davis said. "So they have to be very specific."

3. Make a plan to attain those goals.

"You really want to plan it out," Davis said. "'How many days am I going to be exercising?' You want to plan out your nutrition program."

4. Stay focused!

"You focus on that process every day, " Davis said. "You pull out your plan, you do your workouts, you focus on eating clean and then it will become a habit and you'll get the results that you're looking for."

And if you fall off the wagon at some point, Davis says don't lose hope.

"A bad day or a bad week isn't going to ruin all of the work you've been putting in," Davis said. "The most important thing is you've set the goals, you have the plan to attain them, you have the blueprints.

"So if you get off course you just go back to that plan and start where you are."

It can be overwhelming to start a new fitness plan all on your own.

Davis says it's a good idea to work with a certified personal trainer that can help you find the plan that's right for you.

At the very least, find a friend or partner to take this journey with you. Studies show that people enjoy their workout more when they do it with someone they know. They have someone to hold them accountable.

You can get more information on Davis' training plans here.

