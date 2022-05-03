Officials said the couple chose a cash payment for a lump sum of $283.3 million.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A married couple from Gilbert came forward on Friday, April 29 to claim the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot that was drawn on Wednesday, April 27, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the couple, who are choosing to remain anonymous, chose a cash payment for a lump sum of $283.3 million.

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday, April 26 at a QuickTrip near Warner and Gilbert roads.

Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery executive director, congratulated the couple, stating, “The Arizona Lottery is all about making dreams come true and doing good in our community. As the Powerball rolled over the past few weeks, we saw many winners from all over the state. We are thrilled for this winning couple who came forward to claim this historic jackpot, and we are even happier about how this big win will impact Arizona."

Lottery officials said QuikTrip will also receive a $50,000 bonus from the Arizona Lottery.

