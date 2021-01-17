Global COVID-19 death rate hits 2 million as doctors warn of rising cases

Case rates continue to climb as vaccinations hope to slow the spread.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four months after the global death rate for COVID-19 hit 1 million, we have now reached another grim milestone as the rate has surpassed 2 million.

"2 million people, dead in one year, basically, like 13 months. It's pretty terrible," said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health.

In many areas, it is incredibly difficult to control the virus.

“Places like India, for example, huge population centers, right?" Dr. Teng said. "Some of the slums in India have already seen an attack rate of over 50-percent.”

With the virus ripping through the huge population, vaccinations are one of the country's greatest hopes.

"In India, there's the largest vaccine maker in the world called the ‘Serum Institute of India,’ has already produced millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Dr. Teng said.

Unfortunately, vaccine efforts cannot currently keep up with the virus.

India has a population of over 1.3 billion people. The current supply cannot make enough of a dent in the population.

"50 million doses, 25 million people is a drop in the bucket in their population," Dr. Teng explained.

We are running into the same issue here in the U.S. Even though approximately 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Americans, cases continue to soar.

Health experts estimate that the United States death toll is expected to rise by more than 90 thousand deaths in the next three weeks, bringing us close to half a million.

This is why doctors are calling for better coordination and more vaccines as the pandemic is far from over.

Because of the prevalence of COVID-19 around the globe and the current speed of vaccination efforts, the World Health Organization is warning that herd immunity, which requires around 70-percent of the globe to be vaccination, will likely not be achieved this year.