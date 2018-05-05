A local organization aims to help the homeless with a basic need and 10News is helping out too.

The group 'Showered And Empowered' held a fundraising golf tournament Saturday in Clearwater, and 10Community’s Kathryn Bursch was also there to present the group with a $2,000 grant from 10News and the TEGNA Foundation.

The money will help purchase a mobile shower unit to help homeless people in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties cleanup. The unit will have a laundry, too.

The mobile shower is being built right now and should be ready by mid-summer.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP