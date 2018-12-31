AUSTIN — If there's one thing Mr. Richard Overton was known for, other than being the nation's oldest WWII veteran of course, it's how he loved to sit on his East Austin porch and watch the world go by.

Now, thanks to Google Maps, that's where his memory will live on.

If you type in Overton's address in Google Maps, 2011 Hamilton Ave., you can zoom in using Street View. The image you'll see, which is dated June 2018, captures Austin's favorite veteran perched in his usual spot: sitting on his porch behind the American flag in his front yard and surrounded by signs indicating him as a "Proud WWII Veteran."

Click here to see it for yourself.

Whether it was a deliberate decision by those at Google, or just happenstance, remains a mystery. But one thing is certain, it's a memory Austin -- and the world -- will continue to cherish anytime, anywhere.

Overton died on Dec. 27, just days after he was released into rehabilitation after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

Overton's funeral has been set for Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at Shoreline Church on Burnet Road. It will be open to the public.

