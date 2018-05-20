Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended church at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, where he hugged grieving parishioners reeling two days after a teenage gunman killed 10 people in his high school.

Monica Bracknell, an 18-year-old senior who survived the shooting, told the governor Sunday morning that she doesn't think the shooting should be turned into a political battle over gun control.

The teenager was surrounded by dozens of television cameras, photographers and reporters, as she shook her governor's hand and said she didn't believe guns were to blame for the shooting she survived.

She arrived at church a day after returning to her school to collect belongings left behind in the chaos of the shooting. She said she and her classmates are "shaken up" but coping.

The governor spoke privately to worshippers as they arrived but did not speak to the media.

#SantaFe high school student tells @GovAbbott a change in gun laws won’t prevent school shootings, a change in school construction/security will. She says doors at some @SantaFeISD schools can be yanked open. #khou11 Listen here: pic.twitter.com/g2m3arMZiC — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 20, 2018

