Gov. DeSantis announced Monday that he will be recommending a higher minimum starting salary for all Florida teachers during the next legislative session.

If approved by the legislature, DeSantis says that all teachers will start at a minimum salary of $47,500. This would place Florida #2 in the country for the highest overall starting salary for teachers.

DeSantis hopes that this proposed reform will help attract more people into the profession and retain them.

Under the new proposal over 11,000 teachers would get a pay increase in the greater Jacksonville area.

According to the National Education Association, Florida ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $37,636. With this investment of over $600 million, raising the minimum salary to $47,500 will rank Florida 2nd in the nation for starting teacher pay.

“We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “...My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves.”

"I think we're at a crossroads when it comes to Clay County, the State of Florida and our teachers," said Senate Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley. "If we fail to retain and attract good teachers going forward then we will not be able to continue the success that we've had thus far in Clay County and so many districts across the state. "

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran was also in attendance for the announcement.

“Getting a great teacher in front of every child is the number one proven way to get great outcomes for students,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Today, Governor Ron DeSantis is elevating Florida’s teachers like never before and is making a statement nationally..."

The pay raise will impact over 101,000 teachers in Florida.