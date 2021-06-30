Gov. Ron DeSantis signs child welfare legislation into law

Senate Bill 80 helps increase consistency for Florida kids in out-of-home care.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a law, increasing protections for children in out-of-home care.

Senate Bill 80 was sponsored by Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur of Sanford. Supporters say it will increase consistency for kids in Florida's child welfare system by taking into consideration relationships children form with their out-of-home caregivers and siblings in an effort to reduce trauma when making changes to living situations.

“This great legislation provides a more thoughtful framework for how we make decisions about where a child is going to live, recognizing that in some cases consistency and the depth of relationships developed in out-of-home care count more than biology," Senate President Wilton Simpson wrote in a statement.

Sen. Brodeur said the point is to reduce the trauma kids face when they're moved from one placement to another.

"These are vulnerable young children who have been neglected or abused and we want to make sure they have the stability of a safe, permanent living situation as soon as possible," Brodeur explained. "While reuniting children with members of their biological family is always a priority, it should not be a focus that excludes other equally important relationships the child has developed."

Brodeur, who was adopted himself, said the law will make a difference for the many kids for whom the state steps in because biological parents are unable to care for them.

The legislation ensures every child in the system has a "FACE sheet" that tracks their transitions. It also mandates multidisciplinary teams (MDT) be used to engage with families and requires detailed child-appropriate transition plans be developed.

The law also paves the way for courts to consider motions to reinstate parental rights if certain facts or met.

The law takes effect on Oct. 1.