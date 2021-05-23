The photo shows Gov. Whitmer at a gathering with around a dozen unmasked people, which goes against the May 15 Gatherings & Face Mask Order.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an apology statement Sunday after a photo emerged of her at a restaurant with about a dozen other unmasked people.

This violates the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service's May 15 Gatherings & Face Mask Order that only allows six people per group in restaurants, with each group maintaining six feet of social distance.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

The photo was initially released by Breitbart News Sunday afternoon.

This backlash follows criticism from previous months when Gov. Whitmer flew to Florida to visit for her father and two aides traveled south for spring break while COVID-19 cases surged in Michigan.

Breitbart News reported that the photo was first posted by an attendee of the gathering, but was later deleted.

