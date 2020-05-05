Gov. DeSantis says Florida is deploying unique testing options

DeSantis is calling one of the testing options, "the first of its kind."

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in town today. He spoke at a testing site in Sarasota.

After a massive batch of testing, DeSantis said yesterday the state saw the lowest percent of positives since testing began.

“2.61 percent of all the new tests that came in were positive,” DeSantis said. “Putting Florida at a 97-plus-percent negative rate.”

At University Town Center Mall in Sarasota, they are testing 400 people at the drive-thru site. On Tuesday, they ran out of tests at 11 a.m. and had to turn people away.

“If there is more demand, we can do more,” DeSantis said. “If we need to scale it up, that will happen very quickly.”

He says supplies are ready to go, so starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, they're ramping their number of tests up to 750. Plus, the governor said we should expect to see more testing sites throughout the week.

“We are continuing to pioneer walk-up testing locations,” DeSantis said. “So this takes testing locations particularly into undeserved communities and gives folks the opportunity to come get tested.”

Gov. DeSantis says testing is getting more convenient as the state aims to test more people.

"Walgreens is setting up nine drive-thru sites throughout Florida,” DeSantis said. “There's going to be one in Hillsborough County, but they may end up doing more.”

“CVS is going to do some, and Walmart is going to open up drive-thru sites in partnership with Quest diagnostics,” DeSantis said.

Things have also changed. You no longer need to have symptoms to get tested.

DeSantis says he's also working on some other unique testing options.

"Tomorrow Director Moskowitz and I are going to announce the first, I think the first of its kind, mobile testing lab where we are going to have an RV outfitted with a lab inside and we are going to be doing the 45-minute rapid test,” DeSantis said.



The RV will hit different areas, targeting places like long-term care facilities where there has been a spike in cases.

“The company that provides the rapid test says they're not aware of anyone in the United States doing the mobile lab,” DeSantis said.



He says they're also deploying antibody tests. This test will tell you if you've had COVID-19 already without even knowing it.

“We have already received 200,000 antibody tests for sterile logical testing,” DeSantis said.



Those tests will be distributed to any hospitals that want it. You'll also start to see car lanes dedicated to antibody testing at various drive-thru sites.

We'll know more about where you can catch up with that mobile testing unit tomorrow.