The Fraternal Order of Police has backed Officer Christopher Schurr since the shooting on April 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids-area Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is reacting to Officer Christopher Schurr being charged in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, calling the decision a "ridiculous miscarriage of justice."

On Thursday afternoon, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced that Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder. Two months earlier, Schurr shot and killed Lyoya during a traffic stop.

The FOP supported Schurr after the shooting, along with the Grand Rapids Police Officer's Association.

The Michigan State Police handled the investigation and gave their findings to Becker on May 31. Schurr was placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers while the investigation was ongoing.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said Thursday he would ask the Grand Rapids City Manager to suspend Schurr without pay pending termination.

Schurr turned himself in Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

After the shooting, community members called for justice with demonstrations and marches. Activists spoke out at city commission meetings, causing three meetings to be dismissed early.

On April 25, three weeks after the shooting, the Fraternal Order of Police backed Schurr with a post outlining his history, saying that Schurr went on a mission trip to Kenya, where he got married.

"Chris recently had to make a decision that all as officers hope and pray never have to make," the post reads. "Because Chris made it, the world is trying to make him out to be a monster."

The FOP posted on Facebook Thursday, asking people to support Schurr and his family. They called the decision to charge a "ridiculous miscarriage of justice."

The post says a donation savings account has been set up at Lake Michigan Credit Union for supporters to contribute to.

The Greater Grand Rapids Branch of the NAACP say the charges filed against Officer Christopher Schurr in the death of Patrick Lyoya are a step in the right direction.

