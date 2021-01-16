'Grandparent Scam' resurfaces in Pinellas County

Anyone with information on this scam is asked to call at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An old scam is making the rounds again in Pinellas County and this one is going after your grandparents.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know that scammers posing as attorneys or someone in law enforcement are calling elderly residents in the county about their grandchildren.

The scammers will tell the person on the line that they need to send cash through the mail for a courier to collect. The caller then instructs the person not to call law enforcement.

Scammers continue targeting citizens identifying/posing as grandchildren in an attempt to obtain cash AKA "Grandparent Scam"https://t.co/6cqqrYROlT pic.twitter.com/UqLPlvxiGP — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) January 15, 2021

After the money is sent, most people figure out their grandchildren are unharmed and that the money is gone.

The sheriff’s office says that if you receive a call like this, contact family members immediately before providing any cash.

Anyone with information on this scam is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

