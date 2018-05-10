SARASOTA, Fla. -- A long-term beach re-nourishment plan to restore sand to critically-eroded parts of Lido Key may be put on hold.

The 'Save Our Siesta Sands 2' group has filed a letter of intent to sue, in federal court, the Army Corps Engineers to stop the dredging of Big Pass. The group worries if the pass is dredged, it will impact the flow of sand to Siesta Key.

That's the same sand that’s made out of 99 percent quartz and has helped make Siesta Beach No. 1 twice, as ranked by Dr. Beach.

The city wants to assure the public that its studies show that Siesta Beach will not be impacted by the dredging. But, critics aren't so sure.

The SOSS2 group says it's not against dredging for Lido Key -- members just don't want it out of Big Pass, an area that has never been dredged.

Earlier this summer the Florida Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit to dredge Big Pass. The Army Corps of Engineers recently set aside funding.

The project to dredge Big Pass on the south side of Lido Key would replenish 1.6 miles of the shoreline and begin in the fall of 2019.

The SOSS2 has held up the project in litigation since 2014. The group lost in state court but thinks it has a better chance of winning in federal court.

