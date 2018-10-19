A firefighter has died while helping clear debris from Hurricane Michael, the Gulf County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Gulf County Fire Coordinator Brad Price, 49, of Wewahitchka was clearing debris for his family when a tree fell on his tractor, the sheriff's office said. He died at the scene.

Price was a firefighter/paramedic in Bay County and previously worked as for Lynn Haven Fire and Emergency Services.

