A handgun somehow ended up getting lodged in the front bumper of a car in the South Puget Sound area of Interstate 5.

Washington State Trooper Guy Gill tweeted that the driver of the Honda saw a black object in the air and then it hit his car. He drove about another 18 miles and stopped for gas in Olympia. That's when he discovered the gun, lodged barrel-first into the bumper just below his driver's side headlight.

Lakewood Police Detective Chris Lawler says the handgun may be connected to a shooting Wednesday night at Harry Todd Park, not far from the freeway. Lawler says nobody was hit in the shooting.

The gun has been handed over to the Lakewood Police Department.

It's not clear if the gun was thrown, dropped from an overpass, or if it was on the ground and kicked up by another vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries.

© 2018 KING