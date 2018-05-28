TAMPA, Fla. - Fears of strong winds and heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto resulted in the cancelation of the second day of the Sunset Music Festival.

"Local authorities had already closed all other events planned for that day and SMF held out as long as I could, with fingers crossed and a heavy heart, but LOCAL AUTHORITIES canceled our event as well," event founder John Santoro wrote in a statement to fans. "I hope you understand how much it hurts to have our party canceled. Our team pours our blood, sweat and tears into SMF year round. But we had no choice when LOCAL AUTHORITIES canceled the event for safety reasons. They receive warnings about severe weather and high winds. They gave us the warnings. They canceled the event."

Santoro's statement included answers to refunded-related questions:

When will the money on my wristband be refunded?

Credit and Debit Card top up refunds have already initiated! The process is automatic and the money will be refunded back to your card within 10 business days. Wristbands that were topped up with cash require a manual refund form, which is now available in your cashless account. For any questions regarding your cashless account refund, please email smf2018intellipaysupport@yaengage.com or call 800-679-0687 during standard business hours.

I topped-up with cash onsite, how do I complete my manual refund form?

STEP 1 – Create Your Account: Click on the “Register Your Wristband” button to be redirected to the registration page. Simply enter your personal details and click “Register.”

STEP 2 – Login to Your Account: An “Activation” link will be sent to the email address you used for registration. Once you activate your account, login and click the “Wristbands” tab then “I have a wristband” button to link your wristband to your account.

STEP 3 – Applying for a Refund: Click the “Refund” tab from the top menu. From here you will be required to fill out the “Manual Refund Form” in order to have your unspent funds refunded back to your bank account.

When will refund information be posted for Sunday’s cancellation?

We’re working hard with our ticketing company to announce the refund policy as soon as possible. Refunds at a festival of this scale are a complex task, but our goal is to make sure fans receive a quick resolution.

What tickets will be refunded?

Although we’re working on the full policy, half of a 2-day tickets and entire Sunday-only tickets would be eligible.

