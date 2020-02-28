HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 38-year-old man was arrested after police say he sexually battered two girls under the age of 15.

"The suspect's actions are reprehensible, disgusting and unfathomable," Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said.

The department arrested Joshua Ayers Thursday night. Two girls said he raped them, according to a news release.

Police say one of the girls said she was battered about 20 times. Another told police she was sexually battered by Ayers last month.

Investigators said the two girls had become friends through social media and had made plans last month to have a sleepover and go to Legoland Florida.

On Jan. 9, police said Ayers picked up one of the girls from Alachua County and drove her to his home in Haines City, where the other girl was also staying that night.

On Jan. 11, police say Ayers sexually battered both girls at his home. Detectives said the mother of one of the girls reported the incident this week to the police.

Detectives were able to obtain social media exchanges between one of the girls and Ayers referencing the incident. Ayers acknowledged the incident for one of the girls but denied allegations made by the other, police said.

Police have now obtained a search warrant to look over all of Ayers' electronics.

The investigation is ongoing.

