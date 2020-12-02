HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The community of a Hall County fire sergeant is asking for support after his heart stopped during training, Tuesday.

According to the Hall County Fire Services, Sgt. Jonathan Barton was participating in physical training and conditioning with a recruit class at the Hall County Fire Services Training Center on Feb. 11 when he went into cardiac arrest.

The fire department said Barton was immediately "attended to" at the training center as help was called.

Emergency responders rushed Barton to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where doctors performed a heart catheterization - a procedure to examine how the heart is working - and placed a stent. The Hall County Fire Department said an Impella pump was also put in place to assist with heart function.

Sgt. Jonathan Barton

Hall County Fire Services

Overnight, the department said Barton was responsive to his wife, and was attempting to speak around his endotracheal tube. He also experienced several episodes of an abnormal heart rhythm that were managed by hospital staff, they shared.

In a statement, the department said they would be updating the public on Barton's condition when more is known.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for Jonathan and his family," the department said.

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES

A 17-year-old graffitied 'Pete' all around town. He could face 55 years in prison.

VERIFY: Is the coronavirus in Rome, Georgia?

Man faces more than 7,000 years in prison for child porn

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash