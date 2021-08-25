Chris Bachelor was described as a mentor and protector.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County deputy who served as a school resource officer has died after battling COVID-19, the department said.

In a heartfelt message on social media, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Chris Bachelor died early Wednesday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

"The men and woman of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) always hope and pray that days like this never come – the passing of a brother, colleague and friend," the Facebook post reads.

Bachelor was described as a mentor and protector who would be deeply missed by the students and the faculty at the schools he served.

Officials said he joined the sheriff's office in 2007 as a jail officer. He graduated from the police academy two years later and became a deputy. In January 2015, Bachelor's career changed trajectory and started working as a school resource officer, encouraging students within the Hall County School District.

His primary assignment was at C.W. Davis Middle School for six years.

“Officer Bachelor was a proud member of our Davis Falcon Family,” Principal Mike McQueen said. “He was a friend, colleague and a brother to us all. There are no words to express the heartbreak and sadness we feel at this time. Chris loved Davis Middle School and our community, and always served both with a smile. I know I speak for all of us at DMS when I say he will be missed beyond measure. His legacy and impact will live on, but it will not truly be measured until eternity.”



The sheriff's office said he also served at Flowery Branch and Friendship elementary schools, working with students who would later come through Davis and on to Flowery Branch High School, where he would see them again while working football games and other events.

“Chris was loved and respected by all that knew him,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “He touched many lives in a positive manner, and we will miss him greatly.”



Bachelor leaves behind his wife, daughter, and a community of family and friends who loved him.