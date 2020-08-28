Halloween isn’t canceled in Tampa Bay: UNDead in the Water returns for 2020

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay doesn’t have to rule out zombies for the year 2020 just yet.
Residents can visit a nautical attraction for Halloween called UNDead in the Water: Operation DECON. This is on board the American Victory Ship and Museum in Tampa located on Channelside Drive.
A release from the museum talks about the concept for this year’s frightening voyage.
“UNDead in the Water is Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction. Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with nerves of steel and a will to survive. Avoid being eaten by the infected zombie stowaways while the Ripper Squad Decontamination Crew fights for humanity's very survival!”
The attraction opens October 2 and will run for 11 nights throughout the month. Hours for the event are 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The museum also says that they are committed to hosting the event in a safe and healthy environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures, actors will wear masks.
More information can be found here.
