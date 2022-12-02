Happy 100th Birthday to Mary Bucciarelli

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County is celebrating a huge milestone.
Mary Bucciarelli just turned 100 years old.
Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate her century around the sun inside Green Ridge Nursing Home in Scranton.
Her family says her secret to living to be 100 years old is eating pasta every day.
"She's taken care of us, but she, who knows what comes out of her mouth sometimes, she's so funny. I'm just glad she was able to live to 100. Last year we were here at her 99th birthday, and this year now obviously her 100th we're very thrilled about that," Mary's oldest son Vince Bucciarelli, said.
Mary's two brothers are also getting close to the milestone.
One will turn 99 and the other 98 this year in Lackawanna County.
