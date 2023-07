The birthday celebration was held at her niece's house.

MCADOO, Pa. — A family in Schuylkill County celebrated a special birthday Saturday.

Mary Nester Zukovich turned 103.

She is a lifelong resident of McAdoo.

The celebration was held at her niece's house in Hometown.

Newswatch 16 was there when Mary celebrated her 101st birthday two years ago.

From all of us here at WNEP, happy birthday, Mary.

