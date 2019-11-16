HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in a west Georgia county are concerned for the safety of a 22-year-old woman who told her mom she was taking a friend to a local store and then lost all contact.

Alecia Elizabeth Newsome left home in Haralson County on Wednesday driving a light blue Chevrolet Aveo. According to the sheriff's office, she texted her mom that afternoon saying she was helping a friend by going to his house and taking him to the store - which is in Bremen. The sheriff's office also said she was heading to a doctor's appointment.

"Later that night, her phone was off and she's had no contact with family since," the Haralson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said Newsome has two small children at home and that she's never been away from them this long.

Newsome is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or 770-646-2011. Tipsters can also share information at info@sheriffhcga.com.

Alecia Elizabeth Newsome

Haralson County Sheriff's Office

