HARRISBURG, N.C. — Fatalities have been reported in a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and a passenger car in Harrisburg, North Carolina, the Harrisburg Fire Department said late Monday afternoon.

The fatalities are believed to be from those inside the car, which was overturned and pushed down the tracks after the crash.

The Amtrak passenger train had left Charlotte and was traveling to Raleigh when it collided with the car around 3:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Saddle Creek Court, which is located adjacent to Highway 49 near Saddle Creek Logistics and JHE Enterprises .

No train passengers were injured in the incident, Amtrak said. 45 passengers were on the train, the fire department said.

Crews are still working to control a gas leak from the car.

Amtrak has suspended service in the area. It was not known when service would be restored.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area while the emergency response continues.

