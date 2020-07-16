Evelyn Avendano-Acosta walked away from her home on July 15 and has not returned.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing Wednesday after walking away from her home and not returning.

Officials said Evelyn Avendano-Acosta, 23, was last seen on the 500 block of Wayside Drive in Wimberley around 5 p.m. She did not take her purse, phone or identification with her, officials said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and is about seven months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts and shoes of unknown color.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466. Tips can also be made at P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.