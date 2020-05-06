Head of Tampa Bay Chiefs of Police Association reacts to death of George Floyd

Chief Charlie Vazquez emphasized the commitment to cities that officers will continually strive to maintain the trust placed on them.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Officers enter the law enforcement profession with a commitment to help others within our communities, not harm them."

Those words come from Chief Charlie Vazquez, president of the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Vazquez expressed sadness and frustration about Floyd's death.

He said officers are "champions of our communities, not an occupying force."

Vazquez said even though police personnel may make mistakes, the law enforcement community is committed to holding officers accountable for their actions.

You can read the chief's full statement below:

