TAMPA, Fla -- It’s not “CAR-Maggedon,” but if you have tickets for Tampa Bay Lighting playoff games or planning to watch with thousands of other fans in Thunder Alley, there are some traffic changes you'll want to know about.

And talk about timing. Just as all those people descend on downtown Tampa, they’ll have to deal with detours and new traffic pattern changes that were planned out years in advance.

Even for some used to heavy traffic, the changes were daunting.

“We just discussed the anxiety that it induces,” said Meghan Gellies, who lives in New York. "Jaywalking in Manhattan? No problem. Getting across the road to Amelia Arena? Nerve-racking!"

No one’s complaining about the Bolts making the playoffs. But it is tough timing.

“We were rooting for them to get into the playoffs, but that of course meant that we needed to strategically time when we put this maintenance traffic plan into effect,” said Strategic Property Partners Spokesperson Ali Glisson.

Jeff Vinik’s SPP group actually made the latest road changes Sunday night, shutting down the Brorein Street cut-through, Cumberland Avenue and Caesar and Eunice Streets. But they’ve reopened Nebraska Avenue on the east side of Ferg’s Live.

“Yeah, I can see that being a problem with people trying to walk around, coming to the games,

said Steve Hake, who was visiting from out of town.

Amelie Arena hosted a show starring ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on Sunday, attracting just over 10,000 people. That’s not nearly as many as they’ll get for hockey games, but it did give them a chance to tweak a couple things.

On Monday, they added more road signs and new striping to keep things moving more smoothly.

“That’s always what we do whenever we have a road closure or other closure with the roadwork. We want to see how people react and continue to improve it,” said Glisson.

Even seasoned drivers like cabbie Jean Bordeaux say it’s hard to track of what’s going on downtown.

“Very tough. All the time they’re always changing the pattern and all that,” said Bordeaux.

But as long as everyone is patient and attentive, hopefully things will go as smooth as a freshly Zambonied ice.

“We all have to share the road there,” said Katie, whose friends were the ones visiting from New York. “Vehicles and pedestrians. So just be cautious and keep yourself safe.”

There will also be a significant Tampa Police presence near the arena, which should help not only keep traffic moving, but help people cross the roads safely.

