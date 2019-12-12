ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man is under arrest, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

124 people were arrested in a prostitution sting called "Operation Santa's Naughty List."

Pinellas County school property in Clearwater could have lost black cemetery.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter