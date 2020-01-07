x
Health policy expert applauds Florida's decision to give more COVID-19 case data

Florida leaders have faced pressure to release more information on how many patients are currently getting treatment for COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Data is crucial to helping community leaders make decisions.

But the Florida Department of Health has not been reporting how many people are currently being treated in the hospital in each county, only the total number during the pandemic.

DOH also doesn't report on patients in the hospital who are visiting from out of state.

While county leaders across Florida have been getting a rundown from their local health department, the same information has not been made available on the state's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Now a spokesperson for the governor’s office says the state will provide more specific information going forward.

The Deputy Director at the Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy Marta Wosinska says she applauds the change to reporting this key matrix.

“Where hospitalizations are heading and the trends for hospitalizations is a really important measure in addition to positivity rate so kudos to Florida for reporting it,” Wosinska said.

There are two other states that have not been reporting the numbers of patients currently in the hospital-- Idaho and Kansas.

Both of those states have fewer patients in the ICU than here in Florida according to a map from covidexitstrategy.org

