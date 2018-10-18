TAMPA, Fla. – Burger lovers all over the country got some bad news this week, as 22 of the top 25 U.S. burger chains got failing grades for their policies on using antibiotics in their beef.

The scores were published Wednesday in a report called "Chain Reaction IV: Burger Edition," which was produced by the Center for Food Safety, Consumer Reports, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Friends of the Earth, and Natural Resources Defense Council.

Only two chains – Shake Shack and BurgerFi – received an “A” rating.

“Antibiotic residues in the food that we eat is leading to antibiotic resistance,” said Dr. Alfred Aleguas, director of Florida’s Poison Center in Tampa. “It’s an arms race, essentially, between the bacterial development and us trying to develop antibiotics that will kill those bacteria.”

“We’re reaching a point where we’re not going to have antibiotics to treat even the simplest infection,” he added. “So, kids that develop a true bacterial ear infection, they could be in real trouble.”

For the two chains that got “A’s”, the report was an opportunity to set themselves apart in a competitive market.

“The results from this morning’s fourth annual 2018 Chain Reaction Report came as no surprise to us,” said BurgerFi CEO Corey Winograd in a statement released on Wednesday. “We are known for delivering the all-natural burger experience and we will continue with a commitment to quality food that ensures no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives are ever used.”

“No antibiotics, no steroids. Today, a lot of people are really into that, everything being all natural, and it makes me feel good that we are able to offer that option,” said Zella Powell, general manager at BurgerFi’s Post Soho Square location in Tampa.

“They have a great culture, so it doesn’t surprise me that they take good care in terms of the food that they serve,” said Deb Yeagle, a regular customer at the Tampa BurgerFi. “I’ll definitely do some more research on it, but of course, I didn’t question antibiotics versus otherwise when I eat here because the quality of the food is good. But now I’ll definitely check into that and as I eat burgers at other places I’ll definitely do the research.”

“I never knew they had antibiotics in my beef,” said Marcelo Caruso after eating at one of the chains that got a failing grade in the report. “I think this is why so many diseases are coming, because our bodies, they can’t fight. They just keep feeding us stuff that we have no idea.”

CBS News contributed to this story.

