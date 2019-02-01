ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A hospital official has confirmed three more top leaders at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital have resigned, as an investigative report by the Tampa Bay Times continues to have ripple effects.

The groundbreaking Times investigation found warning signs were missed about problems in the hospital's heart surgery program that led to more children dying.

Hospital vice presidents Dr. Brigitta Mueller, who was in charge of patient safety, and Sylvia Ameen, who handled marketing and communications, have left, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Related: All Children’s Hospital president resigns

Dr. Gerhard Ziemer, who was only appointed to run the Heart Institute in August, is also heading for the exit.

"While Dr. Ziemer is not responsible for the current state of the program, we agree that a fresh start is needed to ensure success for the program," Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System, wrote in a statement. "We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Back in December, the president and CEO of the hospital left, along with several other high-ranking staffers.

Previous: Report: Government regulators missed warning signs at All Children's Hospital

An external team has been tasked with helping determine what went wrong with heart care and what next steps are required.

Dr. Bill Greeley, the former president of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Practice Association, will lead the external group of experts.

More: You can read the Tampa Bay Times investigation that led to the shakeup here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.