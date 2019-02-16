LAKELAND, Fla. — This year's third rabies case has been confirmed in Polk County, matching the total of all 2018 cases, the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, deputies were told a raccoon had been attacked by two dogs on Lakehurst Street in Lakeland. The raccoon was killed by the dogs' owner.

The animal tested positive for rabies.

Both dogs had been vaccinated for rabies, but they have been placed in quarantine for 45 days.

This was the second confirmed case this week. On Monday, a raccoon attacked by three dogs in Auburndale tested positive.

