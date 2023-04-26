ADHD medication shortage continues putting parents in a bind

Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said there has been a significant increase in the demand for psychostimulants.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dr. Mark Cavitt with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said they have been dealing with a shortage in ADHD medications like Adderall since last summer.

He said, at first, the problem was coming from supply chain issues. Then, people in the medical field started to see more prescriptions being called in for adults through telehealth providers.

“The FDA has always capped production year to year so there’s no increase in production so I think that’s why we continue to experience a shortage," he said.

For some of Cavitt's youth patients, they need their medication in order to make it through daily tasks and the school day.

“For them to go to school without their psychostimulant is like for me to go to work without my glasses," he explained.

To deal with the shortage, Cavitt said they are trying to find alternative stimulants.

“If we are already running into shortages now, it's only going to get worse as the year proceeds," he said.