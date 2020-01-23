HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is investigating a case of measles in an adult.

The department said the man recently traveled to South America.

DOH-Hillsborough said healthcare providers and emergency rooms have been asked to have a heightened awareness of possible measles cases and to immediately report cases to the department.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. Though it's usually considered a childhood disease, it can be caught at any age. The department said most measles cases are seen in young children, adolescents and those not vaccinated against the disease.

RELATED: Florida lawmaker wants to limit religious exemptions for child vaccinations

RELATED: Here are the vaccinations your kids need before going back to school

Measles can be spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Symptoms usually begin about a week or two after exposure.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash.

There is no specific treatment for measles, and anyone who has these symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.

The best way to protect against measles is through immunization. In Florida, children should be immunized with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and another at 4-6 years old.

Vaccines are provided for free to babies, children and teens through the age of 18. Adults can receive the MMR vaccine at DOH-Hillsborough for $91.

In Hillsborough County, the DOH-Hillsborough immunization clinic is located at 8605 N. Mitchell Ave in Tampa, and accepts walk-ins weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter