AdventHealth bringing wellness resources to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nobody wants to feel under the weather when they're on vacation-- especially if it's at the "Happiest Place on Earth."

That's why AdventHealth says it will become the official health care provider at Walt Disney World Resorts.

The hospital system says it will help guests with health care needs ranging from a cold to chronic illnesses before and during their trips through "AdventHealth World of Wellness."

It will also offer guests virtual care, according to a press release. Plus, there will be an AdventHealth ER located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

“The health and well-being of our guests as they enjoy a visit to Walt Disney World is very important to us,” said Jeff Vahle, President, Walt Disney World Resort. “This enhanced relationship allows for access to AdventHealth’s services, as needed, should our guests have health care questions both before or during their vacation.”

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World reported it would start phasing out temperature screenings for its cast members and guests.

According to its website, the theme park resort will phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members beginning May 8 and guests on May 16. Disney says the decision was made following advice from the CDC and local health officials.

Disney says it will "continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward" and will "encourage people to get vaccinated."

Walt Disney World first required temperature screenings when it reopened in July 2020 after being shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

