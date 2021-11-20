Historic sorority honored while raising breast cancer awareness through Miles for Moffitt

"One of the main reasons why we are involved is because...the rate of survival with Black women is very low..." Elaine Bryant said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Amanda Robinson Mitchell knows the true definition of a sister.

"Once I was diagnosed, my village surrounded me,” she said. “I discovered my lump through self-exam…it was gut-wrenching.”

But for every step of her journey, her sorority sisters were there.

"You need someone, and Alpha Kappa Alpha has provided us with those sisters," Elaine Bryant, president of the Gamma Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Tampa, said. "Once we find out or determine that something is going on, somebody is usually right there."

Established in 1908 at Howard University as the first sorority for Black women, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. started at a time when other sororities excluded them because of their race. The founders incorporated the organization so it could exist in perpetuity and members could participate for life.

Today, there are nearly 300,000 members worldwide, including chapters in the Tampa Bay area. There's a huge focus on community service and women's health is a main target, nationally.

This year, the women of pink, green and pearls will be putting one foot in front of the other at the Miles for Moffitt race.

"We have raised almost $4,000 and we're proud of that,” Bryant said.

Although it is their first time participating in the race, the Gamma Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. has one of the largest groups this year. The sorority will receive a special award from Moffitt Cancer Center to recognize their efforts.

"One of the main reasons why we are involved is because...the rate of survival with Black women is very low..." Bryant said.



According to the Susan G. Komen foundation, Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than any other group...

"I was diagnosed with a triple-negative, which is a fast-growing breast cancer, so, I had to start my chemotherapy instantly to stop the growth,” Robinson Mitchell said.



It’s a journey her sorority sisters wouldn’t let her take alone.