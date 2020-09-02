MOBILE, Ala. — She was just four years old when complications of the flu killed her.

Now, Anna Kate Wilkerson’s family is mourning the loss of the Alabama preschooler. Her younger brother was also hospitalized with the flu, according to WXXV.

AL.com said Wilkerson’s father confirmed she had been diagnosed with the flu and died from complications of it. He also thanked his community for the support they gave to his family through the hard times.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family and any future expenses they may have.

Earlier this month a single father of a child with special needs also died from complications of the flu. He got the A strain of the flu in mid-January, according to doctors.

The Centers for Disease Control said flu activity in the U.S. was high, but the overall severity of deaths and hospitalizations was not at a very high point in the season.

Health experts said the best ways to fight the flu is to get vaccinated, take steps to stop spreading the flu and to ask your doctor about flu antivirals.

