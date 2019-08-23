ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will pay nearly $40 million to two families whose children were left paralyzed after heart surgeries, according to state records.
The family of a child who suffered brain damage and was left a quadriplegic following a heart transplant in March 2017 will receive $26 million.
The family of a child who suffered a stroke during heart surgery will receive $12.75 million. The child was left paralyzed.
The family of another child who died will also receive $750,000.
Last year, the Tampa Bay Times reported that the death and complication rates in the hospital had spiked in recent years even after workers complained about the problems. The CEO, three other executives and two surgeons stepped down.
The hospital had halted heart surgeries while it restructures the department. Surgeries have since resumed.
More settlements are expected.
