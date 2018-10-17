This week the American Heart Association supported “World Restart a Heart Day.”

It's an effort to remind everyone that you can save a life and it's easier than you think.

In the last few years, the American Heart Association has promoted hands-only CPR, meaning the organization no longer recommends mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

A Tampa man recently put this into action and saved a life. Scott Holt never thought he be in a position to save someone's life and he never would have known what to do, but his company held a luncheon one day in August where the American Heart Association gave them a quick lesson in hands-only CPR.

"We just did a lot of mock runs and had some fun with it,” Holt said.

A week later, that quick lesson was put into action when Scott saw a man on the sidewalk having what appeared to be a heart attack and someone else starting CPR.

"I took over doing chest compressions and the gentleman that was in cardiac arrest, you could see his color come back, he started to breathe his pulse got stronger,” Scott said. “The other guy and I switched back and forth a couple times, and that's when paramedics came and the guy at that time was breathing on his own and they just took over from there."

Just remember two simple things: Call 911 and put it on speaker phone, then start the chest compressions.

Sunstar's Clinical Services Coordinator Tony Cambone demonstrated what to do.

"If they do not respond try to wake them up and remove their clothing and you want to find the anatomical location, which is right between the nipple line right here and you're going to put your hands right here and start pushing hard and fast,” Cambone said. “How hard to you have to push? You want to push about two inches, which is a third the depth of an adult chest.

“And you're going to push about a hundred times a minute...100 to 120 is perfect."

It is recommended you sing a song like "Staying Alive" while doing compressions to keep a good rhythm. Then keep doing compressions only until paramedics arrive and take over. It could save a life.

The American Heart Association and Sunstar Paramedics will come to your work to teach this simple technique, just click or tap the links above to get more information.

