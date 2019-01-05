University of Sydney researchers have discovered an antidote for the world’s most venomous creature, according to a report from the Guardian.

The publication reports the sting from an Australian box jellyfish carries enough venom to kill more than 60 people.

CNN reports venom from the sting can cause tissue necrosis, extreme pain, cardiac arrest and death within minutes after severe exposure.

Researchers used a gene-editing technique known as CRISPR to identify how the venom kills human cells. The team used a family of drugs that absorb cholesterol known as cyclodextrins to block the venom, Associate Professor Greg Neely told CNN.

According to the university, researchers first tested the antidote on human cells outside the body and on live mice. Researchers hope to develop a topical application for humans.

It is unclear if the antidote will be effective for severe stings.

